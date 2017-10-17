Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has won hearts with his powerful performance in Dangal. Now, he is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar in Secret Superstar, which is set to hit the screens on October 19.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar is actually a Zaira Wasim movie, not an Aamir Khan film. It will present Zaira as an aspiring singer, who faces resistance from her father in her pursuit. Aamir has an extended cameo in the movie.

The movie has been marketed as Aamir's film, so that it would help in the box office collection. The result of advance booking of Secret Superstar is also quite impressive. While New Delhi's most of the theatres show 'filling fast' and 'sold out' results, other cities' pre-booking is decent.

Looking at the hype, the movie is predicted to open with the collection of Rs 15 crore. This is the first movie in which Aamir is appearing after Dangal. So there are possibilities that the collection beats the opening day business of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2 earned around Rs 16 crore on its first day. Will Secret Superstar be able to cross it? Let's wait and watch.

It may end up collecting less than Rs 15 crore as well, because of its clash with Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4). Though the Rohit Shetty movie is releasing a day after Secret Superstar's, the box office collection is likely to be affected.

This Diwali, Bollywood is firing crackers in the form of two big movies. Will Aamir Khan be able to rule with Secret Superstar, in which he has an extended cameo? Share your views in the comment section.