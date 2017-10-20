Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which released during the Diwali festival, a day prior to the Friday release on October 19, has started slow at the box office, minting just Rs 4.75 crore on day one, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

Secret Superstar opened to rave reviews from the critics but it didn't get enough footfalls, presumably because of the Diwali pooja and rituals. It saw only 23 percent occupancy across the country which is a very less for a usual Aamir Khan film. It has now registered itself among the lowest grossing movies earning less than Rs 5 crores on its opening day.

Advait Chandan's debut directorial venture was released across 1750 screens in India and 1090 screens overseas. It is quite less than that of its competitor Golmaal Again which was released across 3500 plus screens in India and 732 screens overseas. Secret Superstar saw less occupancy in both morning and evening shows.

Even on Day 2 (October 20), moviegoers ditched Aamir Khan's emotional drama for Rohit Shetty's successful comedy franchise which has been entertaining its fans for nearly a decade now.

While Secret Superstar is riding high on strong word of mouth, it should witness a certain rise in its box office collections in the days to come as well.

Secret Superstar is a story of Insia - played by Zaria Wasim - who wishes to make it big in the music industry with her singing talent. The young girl, however, faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The film also stars Aamir Khan as the quirky and colourful music composer Shakti Kumaarr who discovers Insia's talent and helps her achieve her dream by giving a platform to showcase herself in front of the audience.