Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim made a decent collection at the box office in five days. The movie has not only crossed break-even point, but also has emerged as one of the big money spinners of 2017.

Released in 1750 screens, Secret Superstar received an average opening in the domestic market, but was successful in winning the hearts of the film goers. The word of mouth boosted its collection in the days followed. Despite clashing with big-ticket film Golmaal Again, this movie went on from strength to strength over the weekend.

As is the trend in the film industry, Secret Superstar witnessed a marginal drop of 36.45 percent drop in its collection on Monday, when compared to its opening day business. The film has emerged as the profitable venture in just five days.

Secret Superstar has collected Rs 35.81 crore nett at the domestic box offie in five days. The breakup of its day-wise collection is Rs 4.80 crore on Thursday, Rs 9.30 crore on Friday, Rs 8.71 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.05 crore on Monday.

Secret Superstar has collected approximately $3.1 millon (Rs 20 crore gross) at the at the overseas box office in five days.

Besides playing a cameo, Aamir Khan has also produced Secret Superstar under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Mr Perfectionist has shelled out a modest budget of 15 crores on its production and publicity. The movie recovered its cost in just four days at the box office and also earned some profit.

The movie made on a low budget has proved to be a box office winner, with a perfect blend of content, backed by powerful performances.

Advait Chandan, who made his debut as writer and director with Secret Superstar, is all thrilled by the response to the film. The director shared, "I went to a theatre full of people and they clapped and laughed and were moved by the film. It gave me goosebumps - this has been such a dream response!! I keep pinching myself to check if it's real."

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the cover of anonymity. The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never-seen-before look has poured in immense praise for the actor.