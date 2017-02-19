Australia are not accustomed to losing at home, irrespective of the side they put up. After losing the first T20 against Sri Lanka, they will be keen to take revenge and square the series when the two teams meet in the second T20 at Simonds Stadium in Victoria on Sunday (Feb 19).

Though Australia are not playing with their best eleven in the T20 series as their star players like David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are in India for a four-Test series starting Thursday (Feb 23). They, however, still have the firepower to win the second T20, with players like Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and James Faulkner capable of turning the game in their team's favour.

Australia are expected to play Ben Dunk, who was the highest scorer in the Big Bash League, to strengthen their batting line-up. However, all these players will have to step up their games against Sri Lanka, who looked a solid team in both the departments in the first T20.

The home team, no matter what, will have to win the second T20 to take the series to the decider. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will have different things on their mind. They would like to seal the series by winning the second T20 itself.

Looking at how well Sri Lanka played in the first T20, they can come up with a repeat performance, but they are aware Australia will come hard at them. Players like Dilshan Munaweera and Asela Gunaratne looked calm and composed in the middle to steer Sri Lanka to victory while chasing 169 runs in the first game.

In the bowling department, the experienced Lasith Malinga, who made a comeback to international cricket after a long gap, took two wickets in the match. It is their all-round performance which helped Sri Lanka to take the crucial lead.

If these Sri Lankan players led by Upul Tharanga play produce another confident show in the second game, Australia will not find it easy. The new-look hosts will remember that the Asians, amid the all-loss humiliation in their recent Test and one-day international series against the South Africans, had won the T20 series coming from behind.

Where to watch live

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 is scheduled for 7:20 pm local time, 1:50 pm IST, 8:20 am GMT start.

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD 2. Live streaming - Hotstar

Australia: TV: Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming - OSN Live

US: TV: Willow TV.

