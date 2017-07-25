During the launch of Dominar 400 as a flagship model, Bajaj Auto confirmed the new moniker will expand to multiple model family in course of time. Now Bajaj Auto is set to launch new products under all its seven brands and the Dominar 400 will get a sibling soon.

An ET Auto report quoted Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of the company, heralding the arrival of new Dominar model by December this year. The question now is how the second model will look like? Bajaj Auto has not spilled the beans on the forthcoming model yet while multiple reports say the model in question will be a scrambler.

With the arrival of Ducati Scrambler, the craze for scrambler motorcycle has gone up in global markets. In India too, Ducati Scrambler models are quite popular. Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to capitalise on the craze with an affordable scrambler model.

Treading uncharted territory is not new for Bajaj Auto. The company had done exactly the same in the affordable café racer category with the V15 and tasted success too with over 3,000 units of monthly sales. This also seems to have prompted Bajaj Auto to work on an affordable scrambler version.

The purported scrambler model is likely to share the platform and powertrain of Dominar 400. It will be powered by the same 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The power figures will be tweaked on each variant. Dominar 400 will come with LED headlamps, slipper clutch, fully-digital instrument cluster, meaty front forks and twin-channel ABS.

Price for the Dominar's scrambler version is expected between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.0 lakh.