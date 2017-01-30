Search widened after three die in Chinese new year boat sinking off Borneo

  • January 30, 2017 18:20 IST
    By Reuters
Search widened after three die in Chinese new year boat sinking off Borneo Close
Malaysian authorities have expanded the search operation for missing passengers of the boat that sank sailing from Kota Kinabalu to Mengalum. The incident, which occurred on 28 January, has claimed the lives of at least three Chinese tourists. Reports indicate the boat was being used for a tourist cruise for Chinese New Year, and the authorities are investigating whether it should have been used as a tourist vessel. Both the captain who was rescued and the boat owner have been arrested.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular