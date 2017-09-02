The search for 9-year-old Maëlys de Araujo continues in the French Alps. Maëlys went missing during a wedding in the early hours of 27 August. She was last seen at the car park of the wedding venue around 3 am. Two men were arrested in connection with her disappearance but were released again without charge. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help authorities with the search.
Search for missing French girl continues as suspects are freed
The search for 9-year-old Maëlys de Araujo continues in the French Alps. Maëlys went missing during a wedding in the early hours of 27 August. She was last seen at the car park of the wedding venue around 3 am. Two men were arrested in connection with her disappearance but were released again without charge. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help authorities with the search.
- September 2, 2017 20:13 IST
-