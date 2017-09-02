Search for missing French girl continues as suspects are freed Close
The search for 9-year-old Maëlys de Araujo continues in the French Alps. Maëlys went missing during a wedding in the early hours of 27 August. She was last seen at the car park of the wedding venue around 3 am. Two men were arrested in connection with her disappearance but were released again without charge. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help authorities with the search.