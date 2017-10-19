Police in Richardson, Texas continue to search for three-year-old Sherin Mathews. The toddler was reportedly left outside in the middle of the night by her father, Wesley Mathews, as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to local police.
Search continues for missing toddler Sherin Mathews
Police in Richardson, Texas continue to search for three-year-old Sherin Mathews. The toddler was reportedly left outside in the middle of the night by her father, Wesley Mathews, as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to local police.
- October 19, 2017 08:52 IST
-