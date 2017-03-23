Sean Spicer: Were nearing final stretch of Trumps health care reform bill

Sean Spicer: Were nearing final stretch of Trumps health care reform bill Close
The White House spokesman says President Donald Trump is working with Congress to get the Affordable Health Care Act passed, but Congressional Republican leaders signal kinks must be worked out, while Democrats voice opposition.
loading image
IBT TV
MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
Most popular