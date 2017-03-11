Sean Spicer reacts to potentially rule-violating tweets:

Sean Spicer reacts to potentially rule-violating tweets: Close
During a press conference Sean Spicer was questioned on his recent potentially rule-violating tweets on employment figures. Federal guidance does not permit officials to comment on key economic data within an hour of their release. Spicer reacted to questions with a reference to Melissa McCarthys portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.
