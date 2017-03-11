- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
- Play That was disrespectful: Moonlight cast react to Oscars Best Picture gaffe
Sean Spicer reacts to potentially rule-violating tweets:
During a press conference Sean Spicer was questioned on his recent potentially rule-violating tweets on employment figures. Federal guidance does not permit officials to comment on key economic data within an hour of their release. Spicer reacted to questions with a reference to Melissa McCarthys portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.
Most popular