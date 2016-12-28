At least two people died while another 28 people were injured after 15 coaches of the Train no. 12988 Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between the Rura and Metha railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city around 5:20 am on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported yet.

Rescue teams are currently at the spot providing the necessary assistance to the passengers. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said that ex-gratia would be given to the injured and that they are being administered medical aid.

The cause of the accident is not known yet. Prabhu said that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident.

List of trains diverted:

This accident comes a month after the Indore-Patna Express train accident that claimed the lives of around 145 people and injured over 200 in the Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on November 20.

Helpline Numbers: Kanpur: 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018 Allahabad: 0532-2408149, 2408128, 2407353 Tundla: 05612-220337, 220338, 220339 Aligarh: 0571-2404056, 2404055 Railways helpline numbers: 09935024350 and 0979485953

8.15 am IST:

8.05 am IST:

We r making alternate arrangements for Passengers to continue with their onward journey and are thus taken care of Helplines to offer info — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

8.03 am IST:

Injured already started getting medical care,Doctors r attending to all. We r working with hospitals& dist admin to offer all possible help — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

8.01 am IST:

Directed CRB, all Sr officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans,relief vans were rushed immediately.Officers r on spot — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

7.56 am IST:

Ex gratia will be paid to injured . All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience.Doing our best — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

7.54 am IST: "No indication of casualties as of now. Ambulances and medical relief team has reached the spot. There could be some minor injuries because of the derailment which is being attended. Rescue and relief operations underway. As per preliminary reports, 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first fice and the last three coaches were intact," Anil Saxena, Indian Railways Spox, told ANI.

7.45 am IST: Prabhu, in a series of tweets, said:

"(I am) personally monitoring the situation in wake of the unfortunate derailment of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Kanpur. (I) have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately. Immediate medical help is being provided to the injured. (I have) mobilized resources (and) directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief."

7.23 am IST:

7.15 am IST:

7.12 am IST:

5.20 am IST: Train no. 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express derails between Rura and Metha railway stations near Kanpur.