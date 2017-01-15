Sea Shepherd films Japanese whalers catching rare whale illegally

The anti-whaling activists of Sea Shepherd claim they have filmed Japanese whalers killing in Australia’s Antarctic whale sanctuary. A video filmed from a helicopter shows a dead mink on deck of a Japanese whaling ship. The crew reportedly tried to hide the whale by covering it with a tarpaulin. In 2015, the Japanese fleet was found guilty of killing whales in Australia’s sanctuary and fined $1m. Japan is ignoring a worldwide moratorium on whale hunting using the excuse of scientific research.