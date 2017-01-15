- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Sea Shepherd films Japanese whalers catching rare whale illegally
The anti-whaling activists of Sea Shepherd claim they have filmed Japanese whalers killing in Australia’s Antarctic whale sanctuary. A video filmed from a helicopter shows a dead mink on deck of a Japanese whaling ship. The crew reportedly tried to hide the whale by covering it with a tarpaulin. In 2015, the Japanese fleet was found guilty of killing whales in Australia’s sanctuary and fined $1m. Japan is ignoring a worldwide moratorium on whale hunting using the excuse of scientific research.
Most popular