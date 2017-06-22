A 30-year-old activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight near an engineering college at Benjanapadavu, 23km from Mangaluru on Wednesday (June 21).

Kerala: BJP worker hacked to death in Kannur, party calls for hartal in the district amid arts festival

The incident took place in the Bantwal taluk where Kalaai Ashraf, the Ammunje zone president who used to drive an autorickshaw for a living, was on his way to collect beedis when the six bike-borne men attacked him.

According to the Times of India, the police said, "Ashraf sought refuge in a house. The attackers dragged him out and hacked him to death." They also said personal enmity might have led to the murder.

As the situation is still tense in the area, prohibitory orders have been imposed till June 28 midnight in all four taluks -- Bantwal, Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady. Security personnel from the western range have also been deployed in these areas.

"We have recorded the statement of an eyewitness and we will nab the culprits soon," said P Harishekaran, inspector general of police (western range).

Meanwhile, SDPI state secretary Akram Hasan has said that Ashraf was engaged in part work before he was murdered. "On Wednesday morning, Ashraf participated in the party's Foundation Day programme. He also took part in 'shramdaan', a programme to help locals fill potholes. He was attacked after he left the venue," said Hasan.

As the news of Ashraf's death spread, party members gathered at the spot. As the crowd grew violent, the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

With the four taluks still reeking of tension, 25 checkposts were set up. The police have also said that anyone found carrying weapon will be booked under the Goonda Act. "I have sought 15 additional KSRP platoons, five DAR platoons and additional SPs from Chikkamagalur, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for bandobast in Dakshina Kannada," IG Harishankar was quoted by the TOI.

Alok Mohan, additional DGP has said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused. He also added that security measures are also being taken to ensure that the attackers don't leave Bantwal.