The 23rdannual Screen Actors Guild Awards, popularly known as SAG Awards, will honour the best performances in film and television live on January 29 night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

The award show will start with celebrities walking on the red carpet. The who's who of the entertainment industry will walk the red carpet starting at 5.30 pm ET (2.30 pm PT and 4 am IST on Monday). After the red carpet, the award ceremony will begin at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT and 6.30 am IST).

Where to watch live

The event will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS starting at 8 pm ET. Check the TNT Website to stream the event live online. For live updates on photos and videos follow the official Twitter and Facebook of the award show.

Presenters and Nominees

Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Carteris, Common, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen, Alia Shawkat, Octavia Spencer, Finn Wolfhard, Steven Yeun, Michelle Dockery, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher, John Legend, James Marsden and Gina Rodriguez are the presenters of the SAG Awards 2017.

Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will also attend the award and present the Life Achievement Award trophy to their former 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin.

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss – "HACKSAW RIDGE" (Lionsgate)

RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian –"LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate)

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben – "CAPTAIN FANTASTIC" (Bleecker Street)

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson – "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks – "ARRIVAL" (Paramount Pictures)

EMILY BLUNT / Rachel – "THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN" (Universal Pictures)

NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy – "JACKIE" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

EMMA STONE / Mia – "LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate)

MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins – "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – "MOONLIGHT" (A24)

JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton – "HELL OR HIGH WATER" (CBS Films)

HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield – "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley – "LION" (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures)

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula – "MOONLIGHT" (A24)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley – "LION" (The Weinstein Company)

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan – "HIDDEN FIGURES" (20th Century Fox)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)

ANNALISE BASSO / Vespyr

SHREE CROOKS / Zaja

ANN DOWD / Abigail

KATHRYN HAHN / Harper

NICHOLAS HAMILTON / Rellian

SAMANTHA ISLER / Kielyr

FRANK LANGELLA / Jack

GEORGE MacKAY / Bo

ERIN MORIARTY / Claire

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben

MISSI PYLE / Ellen

CHARLIE SHOTWELL / Nai

STEVE ZAHN / Dave

FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

JOVAN ADEPO / Cory

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson

STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON / Jim Bono

RUSSELL HORNSBY / Lyons

SANIYYA SIDNEY / Raynell

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson

MYKELTI WILLIAMSON / Gabriel

HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Col. Jim Johnson

KEVIN COSTNER / Al Harrison

KIRSTEN DUNST / Vivian Mitchell

TARAJI P. HENSON / Katherine G. Johnson

ALDIS HODGE / Levi Jackson

JANELLE MONÁE / Mary Jackson

JIM PARSONS / Paul Stafford

GLEN POWELL / John Glenn

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler

MATTHEW BRODERICK / Jeffrey

KYLE CHANDLER / Joe Chandler

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler

GRETCHEN MOL / Elise

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler

MOONLIGHT (A24)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula

ANDRÉ HOLLAND / Kevin

JHARREL JEROME / Kevin (16)

JANELLE MONÁE / Teresa

TREVANTE RHODES / Black

ASHTON SANDERS / Chiron