The 23rdannual Screen Actors Guild Awards, popularly known as SAG Awards, will honour the best performances in film and television live on January 29 night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
The award show will start with celebrities walking on the red carpet. The who's who of the entertainment industry will walk the red carpet starting at 5.30 pm ET (2.30 pm PT and 4 am IST on Monday). After the red carpet, the award ceremony will begin at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT and 6.30 am IST).
Where to watch live
The event will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS starting at 8 pm ET. Check the TNT Website to stream the event live online. For live updates on photos and videos follow the official Twitter and Facebook of the award show.
Presenters and Nominees
Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Carteris, Common, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen, Alia Shawkat, Octavia Spencer, Finn Wolfhard, Steven Yeun, Michelle Dockery, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher, John Legend, James Marsden and Gina Rodriguez are the presenters of the SAG Awards 2017.
Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will also attend the award and present the Life Achievement Award trophy to their former 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin.
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss – "HACKSAW RIDGE" (Lionsgate)
RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian –"LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate)
VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben – "CAPTAIN FANTASTIC" (Bleecker Street)
DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson – "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks – "ARRIVAL" (Paramount Pictures)
EMILY BLUNT / Rachel – "THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN" (Universal Pictures)
NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy – "JACKIE" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
EMMA STONE / Mia – "LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate)
MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins – "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – "MOONLIGHT" (A24)
JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton – "HELL OR HIGH WATER" (CBS Films)
HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield – "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)
LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley – "LION" (The Weinstein Company)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures)
NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula – "MOONLIGHT" (A24)
NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley – "LION" (The Weinstein Company)
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan – "HIDDEN FIGURES" (20th Century Fox)
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler – "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)
ANNALISE BASSO / Vespyr
SHREE CROOKS / Zaja
ANN DOWD / Abigail
KATHRYN HAHN / Harper
NICHOLAS HAMILTON / Rellian
SAMANTHA ISLER / Kielyr
FRANK LANGELLA / Jack
GEORGE MacKAY / Bo
ERIN MORIARTY / Claire
VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben
MISSI PYLE / Ellen
CHARLIE SHOTWELL / Nai
STEVE ZAHN / Dave
FENCES (Paramount Pictures)
JOVAN ADEPO / Cory
VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson
STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON / Jim Bono
RUSSELL HORNSBY / Lyons
SANIYYA SIDNEY / Raynell
DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson
MYKELTI WILLIAMSON / Gabriel
HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)
MAHERSHALA ALI / Col. Jim Johnson
KEVIN COSTNER / Al Harrison
KIRSTEN DUNST / Vivian Mitchell
TARAJI P. HENSON / Katherine G. Johnson
ALDIS HODGE / Levi Jackson
JANELLE MONÁE / Mary Jackson
JIM PARSONS / Paul Stafford
GLEN POWELL / John Glenn
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler
MATTHEW BRODERICK / Jeffrey
KYLE CHANDLER / Joe Chandler
LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler
GRETCHEN MOL / Elise
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler
MOONLIGHT (A24)
MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan
NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula
ANDRÉ HOLLAND / Kevin
JHARREL JEROME / Kevin (16)
JANELLE MONÁE / Teresa
TREVANTE RHODES / Black
ASHTON SANDERS / Chiron