Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been on and off on the down low since May. But not anymore, as the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old daughter of musician Lionel Richie went Instagram official on Saturday.

And that's not all. They also celebrated receiving a "congratulations" cake by kissing in the presence of their friends and close ones. It all started with a cute snap on Disick's Instagram story where the couple are seen posing together, and Scott's face hiding behind Sophia's.

The snaps are from their trip to Miami, and Scott wasn't the only one making things official. Sofia contributed to it too, with a similar photo on her Instagram story where they posed with arms locked around each other.

Saturday night saw the couple enjoying a celebratory dessert dinner with their friends and on the plate was written "Congratulations Scott and Sophia". The chocolate was smeared and the name might have been misspelt, but clearly, it confirmed sources claiming to People about the couple being "inseparable".

Clearly, the couple must have made friends go 'aww' as some of them shared a video on Instagram where Scott and Sofia were kissing on the lips. As the source mentioned to People, "They're spending every day together."

From grabbing coffee in Calabasas to hitting up Beverly Hills and a later getting spotted at the Montage Hotel – Scott and Sofia are all out and about with their PDA. "Sofia seems smitten," the source remarked. "It's obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty."

The saga had started in May, when Sofia and Scott were spotted cuddling on a yacht along the south of France, during the Cannes Film Festival. However, Sofia had taken to Twitter to diss rumours about the couple.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

She had squashed rumours again in June, when she tweeted:

The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. ?? #againrelax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) June 10, 2017

Clearly, things have changed, and as the former husband of Kourtney Kardashian had mentioned on the 10th Anniversary special episode about how he gets them young, Scott has grown on the teenager. This isn't the only time Scott has been associated with someone considerably younger though, as he and Bella Thorne were rumoured to be together multiple times in the recent past.

Well, even though Bella denied any "hooking up" rumours with the father of three, Scott really seemed to have one-upped ex-wife Kourtney when it comes to dating someone younger.

While she's reportedly lounging around with French model Younes Bendjima, Scott seems to be quite happy with the musical progeny who has earlier dated Justin Bieber.