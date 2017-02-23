On Wednesday, the British government announced senior officer Cressida Dick as the new commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, making her the first woman to lead Scotland Yard in its 188-year history.

The 56-year-old former assistant commissioner of the force will succeed Bernard Hogan-Howe, who will step down next week.

National Police Chiefs' Council chairwoman Sara Thornton, Essex Police chief constable Stephen Kavanagh and Scotland Yard's Mark Rowley had also been taken into consideration for the post of the new commissioner.

Ms Dick is held in high esteem by the Scotland Yard, which is Britain's biggest and oldest police force and has more than 43,000 officers and staff.

She had quit the police force in 2015 where she had served for 31 years to work at the foreign office and even led the security operation for the 2012 London Olympics.

Dick has received Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service and was also featured as one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4.

Her appointment was criticised by the family of Jean Charles de Menezes, who was wrongly shot dead as he was mistaken to be a suicide bomber, during an operation, Dick led in 2005.

A Jury later said there was "no personal culpability for Commander Cressida Dick."

According to BBC, Dick said, "This is a great responsibility and an amazing opportunity. I'm looking forward immensely to protecting and serving the people of London and working again with the fabulous women and men of the met. Thank you so much to everyone who has taught me and supported me along the way."