  • March 12, 2017 17:16 IST
    By ITN
Scientists worry about 125 dolphins washed up dead in Cornwall
Scientists are worried about a sharp increase in dolphin deaths on the Cornwall coast. In January and February 2017, 125 dolphins were washed up dead on beaches. This is an increase from 36 in the same period in 2016 and 14 in 2015.It is yet unclear what causes the deaths, but campaigners blame the fishing industry.
