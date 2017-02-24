- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
-
- Play Stockholm suburb hit by riots as police make drug arrest
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
Scientists train bumblebees to score goals with tiny footballs for treats
A new scientific study has proved that bees can learn how to complete complex goal-orientated problems. The study, undertaken by Olli J Loukola, teaches bees how to move a small ball into the centre of a ring.
Most popular