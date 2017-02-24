Scientists train bumblebees to score goals with tiny footballs for treats

Scientists train bumblebees to score goals with tiny footballs for treats Close
A new scientific study has proved that bees can learn how to complete complex goal-orientated problems. The study, undertaken by Olli J Loukola, teaches bees how to move a small ball into the centre of a ring.
loading image
IBT TV
Giant panda Bao Bao heads to new home in China
Most popular