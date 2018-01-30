A renowned scientist has claimed that a human-chimpanzee crossbreed was born in an American lab but was killed in the year 1920 as the doctors panicked seeing the creature.

American psychologist Gordon Gallup, who reportedly coined the term 'humanzee', claimed that his former professor once told him about the controversial experiment. The crossbreed was born in a research facility which is said to be the first primate centre in Florida, USA, almost hundred years ago, The Sun reported quoting the psychologist.

Gallup told The Sun, "They inseminated a female chimpanzee with human semen from an undisclosed donor and claimed not only that pregnancy occurred but the pregnancy went full-term and resulted in a live birth." He further added, "But in the matter of days or a few weeks, they began to consider the moral and ethical considerations and the infant was euthanized."

The term humanzee became prominent in the early 1970's when a bald chimp called Oliver started walking on hind legs. However, when the creature became the talk of the town half a century ago, many tests proved that it was just an animal and not a 'humanzee'.

As per the news portal, a Russian biologist once tried to create a creature with human sperm and female chimp. However, he was unsuccessful in creating the Soviet 'super soldier' he wanted to create. On a similar note in China in 1967, a female primate once became pregnant with a human-hybrid but was later pronounced dead because the scientists decided to abandon the project.

Gallup has also claimed that humans can indeed crossbreed with apes. 'All of the available evidence both fossil, palaeontological and biochemical, including DNA itself, suggests that humans can also breed with gorillas and orang-utans,' he was quoted by The Sun. Gallup said that human along with other apes like chimpanzees, all belong to a common ape ancestry.