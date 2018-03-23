The world and amp;#39;s oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earths surface—but despite decades of scientific research, we still know precious little about them. Scientists have now discovered a hidden ocean zone that and amp;#39;s filled with new species of fish. Researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute made the discovery when studying the deep-water reefs off the coast of the Caribbean island of Curaçao.
Scientists discover a hidden ocean Twilight Zone filled with unknown fish
Mar 23, 2018 15:36 IST
