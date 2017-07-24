KBS fictional drama School 2017 returns with episode 3 this Monday, July 24, at 10 pm KST. This chapter will probably feature the various challenges faced by Ra Eun Ho.

The Korean mini-series revolves around the life of a group of high school students and struggles to meet the never-ending needs of the management. The students are being valued according to their rankings and this makes them frustrated.

The Korean period drama features actress Kim Se Jeong of Produce 101 fame as Ra Eun Ho, who hails from a poor family. Her character is described as an optimistic student, who works hard to achieve her dreams.

Also read Seven Day Queen episode 17 preview

The female lead gets into trouble in the very first episode because of one of her classmates. In the shocking cliffhanger of episode 2, it is revealed that the culprit could either be the school president Song Dae hwi or the rebellious student Hyun Tae Woon.

Song Dae hwi is being portrayed by Solomon's Perjury actor Jang Dong Yoon. He is described as the brightest student in the class, who is known for helping the weak students. But he does not receive the love and affection from his parents.

The role of Hyun Tae Woon is played by actor Kim Jung Hyun from Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People. He is the son of the wealthiest person in Korea, who has invested heavily in the school. He has no interest in studies and teachers never scold him.

Click here to watch School 2017 episodes 3 and 4 live online on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Meanwhile, the KBS drama has failed to impress the viewers. Many viewers have expressed their disappointment after watching the first two episodes. Check out some of the audience reviews below (via Netizenbuzz):

I don't think the scriptwriter has attended a day of school...

No high school has your grades posted up like that... and teachers would be reported for sexual harassment if they made half the remarks they make on this show

Exaggerated plots, cinrgeworthy scripts, this is hopeless

The most ridiculous part was having the students line up for lunch in order of their grades