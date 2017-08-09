School 2017, the KBS coming of age drama, will be back with episode 9 next Monday, August 14, at 10 pm KST. This chapter will probably focus on the weakest student, Seo Bo Ra.

After a fight with Yoo Bit Na, Han Bo Bae's character got into trouble and was suspended for a week from school. Although Shim Kang Myung tried to help her out and even convinced her to say the truth, she did not prove her innocence.

The main reason for Bo Ra to admit her fault seems to be a bitter experience she had with her teacher, Jung Joon Soo. Min Sung Wook's character might have betrayed her in the past, as she does not trust the teaching staff.

In the upcoming episode, the weak student might go under depression. If fan theories are to be believed, she might commit suicide. "Well I'm hoping that Bo Ra will not commit suicide, it will be too sad but stories like this are incomplete without 1 or 2 of them," stated a viewer.

"Poor BoRa, I'm scared that she might commit suicide later. Everyone is against her except Mr Shim but she's scared to trust anyone because of her last year homeroom teacher," wrote another fan of the Korean mini-series.

The viewers can also expect to watch the bromance between Hyun Tae Woon and Song Dae Hwi. The student's president changed a lot after he came to know about the billionaire boy's sacrifice. He was also shocked to know that his girlfriend, Hong Nam Joo, does not belong to a wealthy family.

However, one thing that the fans are really excited to know is about the relationship between Ra Eun Ho and the billionaire boy. The cliffhanger of episode 8 teased a blossoming romance for them and a section of fans believe that it will take two more episodes for the onscreen couple to be romantically involved.

Find out what lies ahead for the students and teachers of high school next Monday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes online here.