School 2017, the KBS romantic fantasy drama, will be back with episode 7 next Monday, August 7, at 10pm KST. This chapter will probably feature troubled moments for the billionaire boy, Hyun Tae Woon.

As the son of Director Hyun Kang Woo, no one really dares to move against the rude and rebellious high school student. All the senior staff members, including Principal Yang Do Jin and Vice Principal Park Myung Deok, do everything to make him comfortable.

So when the billionaire boy released a video of him with the principal discussing the upcoming maths competition, he was for sure planning the next big move against his rich and corrupt father. He may not face any serious consequence until his father comes to know about it.

After the video goes viral, it will be hard for the school management to protect the corrupt principal. The viewers can expect Park Myung Deok taking charge as the principal after Yang Do Jin gets fired in the upcoming episode.

However, things may not really go according to his plans. The rebellious student made a life-changing decision to win back the trust of his classmate, Song Dae Hwi. Hyun Tae Woon has been trying hard to clear up the misunderstanding between the two of them and he could fail again.

The billionaire boy might also get locked up inside his room by his father. Although the Director does not know much about his son's involvement in creating problems for the school management, he could punish his son for being careless.

Find out what lies ahead for the students and teachers of high school next Monday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first six episodes online here.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung Hyun received a lot of praise from the viewers for his impressive performance as a rebellious high school student. "Taewoon is a really cool guy I must say, it's getting more and more excited. I'm glad Kim Jung Hyun took this role, he is an awesome actor. I can't wait for what is going to happen next!" said a viewer.