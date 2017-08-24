KBS coming of age drama School 2017 will be back with episode 13 next Monday, August 28, at 10 pm KST. This chapter will probably feature a collaboration between Kim Hee Chan and Hong Nam Joo.

The prosecutor's son is hatching a new plan to trap Song Dae Hwi, Hyun Tae Woon and Ra Eun Ho. He is really angry with the female lead and her friends. So, he will not miss any opportunity to move against them.

Since Dae Hwi's ex-girlfriend is planning to take revenge against him, Kim Hee Chan might convince her to join hands with him. She might rekindle romance with the student president and try to track their moves. But it remains to be seen if they will succeed in proving Hyun Tae Woon is student X and Ra Eun Ho has been helping him in everything.

The viewers can also expect to watch the next evil move of Hyun Kang Woo. Kim Hee Chan has already revealed that Hyun Tae Woon's father is not happy to see his son with the female lead. He is trying his best to split them.

Meanwhile, Oh Sa Rang is facing some new challenges in her life and she needs a loyal friend to help her. Ra Eun Ho is so busy with her own problems that she hardly gets time to help her best friend. Yoon Kyung Woo has been filling in for Sa Rang in the last few episodes. Will they become a power couple in the upcoming chapter?

Find out what lies ahead for the students and teachers of high school next Monday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first 12 episodes online here.