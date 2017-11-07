Twinkle Khanna shares a bizarre life experience. She wrote on Twitter: "Freakiest thing at a book-signing-Man handed me a card with his 'expiry date' claimed to be a ghost & tried to draw a symbol on my forehead!"

That revelation had sent chills down our spines! What do you think?

In another news, Twinkle Khanna, who was perturbed with the ongoing Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua's controversy, clarified her stance in a Facebook post. However, Mallika Dua chose to put the final nail in the coffin after Twinkle's clarification on the matter.

Twinkle, in her post, apologised to everyone who felt she was trivialising the cause of feminism by supporting her husband. She explained how she reached her breaking point when her 5-year-old daughter Nitaara was dragged into the issue unnecessarily.

"That's the thing about parents. They are protective of their children whether they are 5 or whether they are 28," Mallika Dua snapped on Twitter in response to Twinkle's FB post.

Akshay Kumar has been in news after his "bajata hoon" comment to Mallika Dua on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge sparked a controversy recently. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna reacted to the row on social media with two posts, one in a serious statement, and then again in a satirical manner.

She received a mixed response from the people on her statement as some called her "hypocrite" and some others agreed with her.

Nonetheless, Twinkle soon came up with another post, this time flaunting her witty and satirical side.

She posted, "What is Akshay Kumar's favourite car? Bell Gadi. Why did Akshay Kumar go to the mosque? He wanted to hear some duas".

Twinkle tweeted, "I couldn't resist these two and after this I am done #LameJokes". One can easily figure out the connection between the tweet and the controversy by focusing on the two words "bell" and "dua".