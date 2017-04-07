It looks like Saturday Night Live has sparked off a fight between Ivanka Trump and Scarlett Johansson. First Scarlett Johansson imitated Ivanka Trump on Saturday Night Live calling her complicit, and Donald Trump's daughter responded to the Black Widow actress in a veiled attack later.

Many of us would have thought it would end there. But no. Now, The Avengers actress has escalated the feud to another level.

Talking about Ivanka first interview after becoming the assistant to the President, Johansson criticised her for sticking to the stereotype.

While attending the Women in the World Summit in New York, Johansson said, "It was really baffling. I think you can't have it both ways right? If you take a job as a public advocate you must advocate publicly. She said something which I found particularly disappointing, which is that she felt that the biggest influence she would have or change she would make would be behind closed doors."

"I thought 'well that's empowering. How old fashioned, this idea that behind a great man is a great woman. What about being in front of that person or next to them? Powerful women are often concerned they're going to be seen in an unforgiving light and screw that, it's so old fashioned, it's so uninspired and actually, I think, really cowardly. I was just so disappointed by that interview that she gave, " she added.

Earlier, Ivanka told CBS, "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit. I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence."

"In some cases it's through protest and it's through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with," Ivanka said.