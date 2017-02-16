Scarlett Byrne, who played the role of Draco Malfoy's friend Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter, has shed her "child star" image and stripped down to pose naked for Playboy magazine.

On Valentine's Day, she stunned her fans on Instagram by posting her naked photo. Byrne looked beautiful in the black and white image, which shows her standing on a balcony with just a piece of silk cloth covering her mid-section.

She captioned the photo "I'm very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, "The Feminist Mystique". A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal."

Byrne will be appearing in the March/April issue of Playboy magazine, which brings back the nudity after a year ban. The magazine issued a cover photo featuring Elizabeth Elam with a tagline "Naked is Normal."

In a statement, Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, revealed why they decided to bring back to nudity after one year ban.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," Playboy's chief creative officer Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, said in a statement on the magazine's website.

"Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are," he said, adding, "This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come."

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter actress got engaged to Cooper in 2015, but the couple has not tied the knot. "I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend," she said.