A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana had to face trouble when she went for Tubelight's special screening. She was reportedly mobbed by the shutterbugs, when she got scared and called daddy to pick her up.

A video went viral in which the photographers were seen following her and not giving her space. The star kid has always been seen with family or friends at such events, but this time she was alone and the shutterbugs made her really uncomfortable.

Do you know what she said to SRK? She called up her father Shah Rukh and said: "Dad please come pick me, I am stuck."

It's sad that the photographers didn't understand that she is not Shah Rukh Khan and the teenager needs time to adjust to the paparazzi culture.

Shah Rukh revealed about the call in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He said: "I am okay with them getting photographed. My request is, I understand we are part of the media. I have told my kids also and my son kind of understands. I have told them listen if photographers come stand, give the pictures and ask, 'can I go now'."

"They'll all listen to you because I have known them for 25 years. At Tubelight (screening), she didn't come with me. She told me I am going on my own. I requested her to come with me because I am going there to meet Salman and I will pick you up. And then she had to actually call me, 'Can you pick me up, I am stuck'," Shah Rukh added.

SRK is currently busy promoting Imtiaz Ali's directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the movie will hit the screens on August 4.