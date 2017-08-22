The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the practice of instant triple talaq as void, illegal and unconstitutional as it is against the tenets of the Holy Quran and also violates the Sharia law.

The practice of triple talaq was struck down by the apex court by a 3:2 majority on Tuesday. While Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit opposed the practice by saying that it is not an integral part of Islam and that it is against the tenets of the Holy Quran, Justice Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of triple talaq.

The practice "was part of Muslim personal law and hence enjoys status of fundamental rights,' stated Khehar and Nazeer.

While many Islamic bodies like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) were against the banning of the practice, many wanted to do away with the practice including Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja.

Despite being from an Islamic Republic country, Khawaja had said that triple talaq has not been considered valid in Islam and it is not considered to be the best form of divorce under Islamic law.

After the apex court struck down the practice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the top court's judgement as "historic" and said it grants equality to Muslim women.

Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2017

He also said that the verdict will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.

Here's the full text of the verdict given by the Suprerme Court: