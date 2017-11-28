The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea to stop the release of Padmavati, which has been in controversy for allegedly having objectionable scenes.

Slamming the statements made by some of the politicians against the release of Padmavati, the SC said that they should refrain from making such comments as the censor board is yet to take its call on the film.

"All concerned people, holding responsible posts must be guided by rule of law and should not venture into passing comments on films which haven't been cleared by CBFC. It will prejudice the minds of board members while taking a decision," said the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, according to The Indian Express.

At a time when some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been making outrageous comments on the film, actress Deepika Padukone and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the apex court's seemed to came out in support of the film.

Quashing the demand to ban the movie, the SC said that it is the duty of the CBFC to grant or not to grant certificate to a film.

"We have been apprised that the film has not yet received the certificate from the CBFC. Our interference in this writ petition will tantamount to pre-judging, which we are not inclined to do. The censor board has a definite role. They will see the guidelines. It's their duty. We are on other things. Should the Supreme Court intervene in stopping a movie?" the court said.

"Pleadings in the court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in the society which believes in the concept of unity among diversity," the bench, that also included Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, added.

The hearing was in response to a petition filed by lawyer ML Sharma. The petition had sought a CBI inquiry into allegations of defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act by Bhansali.

However, the big questions now are whether the protests will subside now? Whether the CBFC will give a clean chit to the movie? Will Padmavati finally see the light of the day? Only time will tell.