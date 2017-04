The Supreme Court on Friday (April 7) issued notices to six states on rising incidents of cow vigilantism. The notice was issued following a petition seeking ban on cow vigilantes.

The six states are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The apex court has also asked the Rajasthan government to respond on the recent lynching of a man in Alwar while transporting cattle, within three weeks.

More details are awaited.