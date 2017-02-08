A seven judge bench of the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Calcutta HC Judge CS Karnan, initiating suo moto criminal proceeding against him on Wednesday. The judge has been summoned on February 13 to explain why criminal proceedings shouldn't be initiated against him.

All judicial work was withdrawn from Justice Karnan and was further asked to return all the files. Justice Karnan has written a letter to PM Modi against 20 HC and SC judges. The apex court sought Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's assistance in the matter on Wednesday.

Rohatgi told SC that J Karnan's letters are scandalous and calculated to destroy administrative of justice. "Take action against J Karnan under Article 129 if Constitution," said Rohatgi.

This is not the first time that he is charting troubled waters. In 2016, he had alleged that he was discriminated against by the Madras High Court judges, which is where he had been practising. He had flouted judicial discipline then as well.

In the present incident, he accused other Calcutta High Court judges of corruption. The seven-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of india J S Khehar was urged by attorney general Mukul Rohtagi to make an example of him for bringing the court disrepute.

As per J Karnan's communications, his idea was to bring disrepute to administration of justice :AG to SC @LiveLawIndia — Prabhati N. Mishra (@Prabhati_Mishra) February 8, 2017 Copy of J Karnan's letter came to me bears his signature. I recogniseit as many such letters came to me before : CJI @LiveLawIndia — Prabhati N. Mishra (@Prabhati_Mishra) February 8, 2017

He wrote to the prime minister on January 23 accusing a sitting Calcutta High Court judge due for elevation of corruption.

He had overruled judicial decisions by equivalent benches and called cases to himself. He also gave decisions on them in Tamil Nadu. He had had a fight with sitting High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, because of which he was transferred to Calcutta High Court under protest.