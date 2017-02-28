The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Sahara Group to deposit Rs 5,092 crore for its chief Subrata Roy's bail. The court has also extended his parole till April 17.

The apex court had earlier ordered that the group's prime property worth Rs 39,000 crore at Aamby Valley in Pune be attached in an ongoing case against Roy.

Roy was jailed on March 4, 2014, until he was granted a four-week custody parole on May 6, 2016, to perform his mother's last rites. The apex court had earlier extended the Sahara chief's parole till November 28, 2016, after he deposited Rs 200 crore with the SEBI in October.

In August 2012, two companies of the Sahara Group were ordered by the SC to deposit over Rs 24,000 crore to SEBI. The money was collected from around three crore investors, who invested in their optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) between 2008 and 2011, through issuance of certain bonds with 15 percent interest.

Roy was sent to jail on March 4, 2014, after he failed to abide by the court's order to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 crore.