SBS is set to bring back holiday cheers with end-of-the-year music program SBS Gayo Daejun 2017. The network will treat its viewers to star-studded performances of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO, BTS and Wanna One.

The event will kick-start with a live broadcast at 5.50 pm KST (12.50 am PST and 8.50 am GMT) on Monday, December 25. Click here to watch the musical program live online on SBS' official website.

The Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the US, can also watch the show live online here.

This year, the show will be hosted by singer and songwriter Yoo Hee Yeol in association with Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star IU. The theme for this year is Number One and all the performances will be based on it.

Check out the celebrity line up for SBS Gayo Daejun 2017 below:

Wanna One - the 11-member boy group under CJ E&M, Red Velvet - the five-member girl group under SM Entertainment, Black Pink - the four-member girl group under YG Entertainment, BTOB - the seven-member boy band under Cube Entertainment, Twice - the nine-member girl group under JYP Entertainment, WINNER - the four-member boy band under YG Entertainment, GFriend - the six-member girl group formed by Source Music, Bolbbalgan4 - the popular singing duo formed by Shofar Music, former Wonder Girls member Sunmi, Don't Know You singer Heize, whose real name is Jang Da Hye and the Palette hit maker Lee Ji Eun, who is known by her stage name IU.

The Korean music lovers also check out for special stage collaborations by 48-year-old entertainer Uhm Jung Hwa and former Wonder Girls member Sunmi at the event. Wanna One members Park Woo Jin, Hwang Min Hyun, Ong Sung Woo, Ha Sung Woon and Kang Daniel are also preparing a special performance for their fans across the globe.