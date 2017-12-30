SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 will kick-start with a live broadcast at 8:55 pm KST on Saturday, December 30. The event is expected to feature start-studded performances of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO and BTS.

The annual award ceremony will be hosted by popular television personality Jeon Hyun Moo in association with The Boundary actress Chu Ja Hyun and singer Lee Sang Min.

Also read KBS Song Festival 2017 highlights: Missed live performances of EXO, BTS and others? watch it online

Where to watch the event live online?

The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on the official website of SBS. The fans can also watch the event online via live streaming by clicking here.

Performances to check out:

All the Wanna One members, including Yoon Ji Sung Ha Sung Woon and Hwang Min Hyun, are preparing a special act for their fans across the globe. The young Korean heartthrobs will be singing and dancing to the tunes of their hit track Pick Me.

Meanwhile, band members Kang Daniel and Ong Sung Woo may set the stage on fire through a special act. The idols are confirmed to attend the main event as the cast members of Master Key, a Variety show on SBS.

Other celebrities confirmed to perform at the annual award ceremony are former Wonder Girls member Sunmi, Brown Eyed Girls member Narsha and veteran singer Kim Wan Sun. They will be collaborating for a special performance.

The cast members and judges of My Ugly Duckling, Flower Crew, Access Showbiz Tonight, Fantastic Duo #2, Style Follow, Law Of The Jungle with Master Kim and other popular music programs and variety shows are expected to attend the event.