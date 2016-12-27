The SBS Entertainment Awards honoured the best of the South Korean television industry on December 25. The winners of the SBS Entertainment Awards 2016 were revealed on Sunday night in Seoul at the SBS Prism Tower.

Celebrities, including Yoo Jae Suk, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Gura, Kim Gook Jin, and Kim Byung Man, took home major trophies in different categories of the award show, which was hosted by Lee Kyung Kyu, Kang Ho Dong, and Lee Si Young.

My Ugly Duckling drama series took home the maximum awards, including the best screenwriter award and program of the year award.

Check out the complete winners list below:

Male Rookie Award: Yoo Byung Jae, Kangnam

Female Rookie Award: Lee Yeon Soo, Gong Seung Yeon, TWICE's Jungyeon

Radio DJ Award: Park So Hyun ("Park So Hyun's Love Game")

Best Couple Award: Kim Kwang Gyu & Kim Wan Sun, Park Hyung Il & Park Soon Ja

Best Friend Award: 'Flower Crew

Variety Scene Stealer Award: Choi Sung Kook, Jo Se Ho

Writer Award (Variety): Yook So Young (Ugly Duckling)

Writer Award (Documentary): Park Jin Ah (Curious Story Y, The Its Know, Animal Farm)

Writer Award (Radio): Lee Jae Kook (Kim Chang Ryul's Old School)

Producer Award: Park Soo Hong, Kim Joon Hyun

Special Award: Baek Jong Won

Mobile Icon Award: Yang Se Hyung

Best Entertainer (given to non-regulars and non-comedians): Kim Min Seok, Kim Hwan, AOA's Seolhyun

This Year's Program (Variety): Ugly Duckling

This Year's Program (Documentary): The Its Know

Star of the Year: J.Y. Park (Park Jin Young)

Excellence Award (Comedy): Kim Jin Gon, Kim Jung Hwan

Excellence Award (Talk Show): Jun Hyun Moo, Sung Dae Hyun

Excellence Award (Variety): Seo Jang Hoon

Top Excellence Award (Comedy): Hong Yoon Hwa

Top Excellence Award (Talk Show): Kim Gun Mo

Top Excellence Award (Variety): Lee Kwang Soo

Grand Award (Daesang): Shin Dong Yup