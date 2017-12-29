The organisers of SBS Drama Awards have released the first set of nominees for this year. The list includes Defendant stars Uhm Ki Joon and Ji Sung. They will be competing for daesang (grand prize).

Also read SBS Gayo Daejun 2017 highlights: EXO, BTS, Wanna One and others set the stage on fire

Check out the complete list of nominees for daesang below:

Ji Sung and Uhm Ki Joon from Defendant Lee Bo Young and Lee Sang Yoon from Whisper Namgoong Min and Yoo Joon Sang from Distorted Lee Young Ae from Saimdang, Light's Diary Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo from My Sassy Girl Seo Hyun Jin from Degree of Love Lee Jong Suk and Suzy from While You Were Sleeping Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun from Suspicious Partner Son Chang Min and Jang Seo Hee from Sister Is Alive

The annual award ceremony will be hosted by comedian Shin Dong Yup in association with actress Lee Bo Young.

"It is most likely that Shin Dong Yup and Lee Bo Young will be the MCs for the upcoming SBS Drama Awards that is to be held on December 31," said an industry insider.

Meanwhile, the organisers of SBS Drama Awards are yet to reveal the venue, theme and celebrity lineup for this year. The nomination lists for the following categories have also not been released yet.