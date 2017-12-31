Get ready for some major fashion moments and mesmerising performances as one of the biggest television event of the year – SBS Drama Awards 2017 – is set to begin at 9:15 pm KST (5:45 pm IST, 2:15 pm CST and 6:45 pm EST) on Sunday, December 31.

Where to watch: The star-studded annual award ceremony will be telecast live on SBS. Click on the network's official website to watch the show online via live stream. Korean drama lovers can also check the network's official social media pages for regular updates on the event.

Actress Lee Bo Young will host the glittering evening in association with comedian Shin Dong Yup. They are likely to set the stage on fire with special performances. Fans across the world can watch the show online by clicking here.

MBC Gayo Daejejun 2017 live stream: Where to watch end-of-the-year music program in US, UK, India & elsewhere

Several popular celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry are expected to attend the annual award ceremony. Defendant stars Ji Sung and Uhm Ki Joon, Whisper casts Lee Bo Young and Lee Sang Yoon as well as My Sassy Girl actors Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo are among the celebrities expected to be in attendance at the event this year.

Many big shows, including Distorted, Saimdang, Light's Diary, Degree of Love, While You Were Sleeping and Suspicious Partner have been nominated for the grand prize. It remains to be seen who will take home the trophy on New Year's Eve.

Check out the complete list of nominees for daesang below: