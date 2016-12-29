Here is good news for fans of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The lead pair of the show, Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji Eun, will come together again for SBS Drama Awards 2016.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Joon Gi and his former on-screen lover Ji Eun will be seen at red carpet during the SBS Drama Awards, which will be held on December 31, their agencies confirmed.

Joon Gi and Ji Fun have been nominated in the Best Couple category at the SBS Drama Awards. The lead pair of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is competing with eight other on-screen couples — Lee Min Ho-Jun Ji from The Legend of the Blue Sea; Jo Jung Suk-Gong Hyo Jin from Jealousy Incarnate; Lee Mi Sook-Park Ji Young from Jealousy Incarnate; Kim Rae Won-Park Shin Hye from Doctor; Nam Goong Min-Minah from Beautiful Gongshim; Song Jae Rim-Kim So Eun from Our Gapsoon; Jang Geun Suk-Yeo Jin Goo from Jackpot and Yoo Yeon Seok-Seo Hyun Jin from Romantic Doctor.

Joon Gi is also competing with Kim Seong-Ryeon, Namgoong Min, Seo Hyeon-Jin, Han Seok-Kyu, Lee Min-Ho, Jun Ji-Hyun, Park Shin-Hye, Kim Rae-Won and Jo Jung-Suk in the K-Wave star award category. The winner of this category will be selected on the basis of public voting.

SBS Drama Awards 2016 will take place on New Year's eve at the SBS PRISM TOWER in Sangam-Dong, Seoul.

Meanwhile, Joon Gi recently opened up in an interview about his character in the show, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. "The fourth prince has a stiff personality, but he is wholeheartedly devoted to a girl, which I think makes him a very cool and handsome character. It was a great satisfaction to have played such a character," Soompi quoted him as saying.