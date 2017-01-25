SBS has decided not to cancel its popular variety show Running Man, which was earlier cancelled following internal problems with the cast and crew.

In a statement released by SBS, the network said its Chief of Headquarters, Nam Seung Yong, who originally created Running Man in 2010, intervened to sort out the issues to bring back the show.

"Running Man isn't just a variety programme. It boasts 100 million fans just overseas and I don't think it's fair not to reflect their opinions and decide the fate of the show just because of internal problems," Yong was quoted as saying by Koreaboo. "I believe the correct path is to undergo change in order to become a better show and give more to the fans. That is why we are back."

The show currently has no plans to cast new members but they are on the lookout to fill the void left behind by Gary's departure. "We're keeping the possibility open but it's hard to recruit someone right away. The original cast will continue to keep Running Man moving forward and we'll keep looking for someone to fill Gary's void. I think this is something we'll have to keep working on to figure out," Young added.

The initial decision to cancel the show was made last month following the controversy over firing Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jong Kook without notice. They reportedly came to know about the firing through media reports.

The show was scheduled to be permanently shut down in February 2017 and the final few episodes were expected to feature the reunion of the cast members.