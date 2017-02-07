The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened over 2,000 posts for probationary officers (PO) and the recruitment process has already begun. Interested folks can apply for SBI PO 2017 posts from February 7, 2017, and the last day for submission is March 6, 2017.

SBI issued a notification on Monday for the recruitment of 2,313 PO in the state-run bank on the official website's careers section. Candidates will under a selection process, which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by group exercises and interview, Hindustan Times reported.

Eligibility

Candidates must register before March 6. Eligibility criteria for candidates appearing for SBI PO recruitments must have a graduate degree from a Government of India-recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.

Candidates pursuing their final year or semester of their graduation can apply for the posts, but proof of passing the grads exam must be provided at the time of interview. The posts are also open for Chartered Accountants.

Candidates applying for the SBI PO posts must be aged 21 years or above, but not more than 30 years as of April 1, 2017.

How to apply for SBI PO 2017 posts?

The detailed instructions are provided in the SBI's PO recruitment listing on the official website. Go to www.sbi.co.in, click on Career tab and select new registration. Candidates will then be asked to enter their personal details such as name, DOB, contact information, educational qualification and the rest. After filling out the details, upload a scanned copy of a photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format.

Recruitment process and fees

There will be two exams for SBI PO posts – preliminary and main. Those who pass the preliminary exams will proceed to the main exam. On successfully qualifying in the main exam, candidates will then move to group exercises and interview.

As per SBI's career listing for PO jobs, SC/ST/PWD candidates must pay Rs. 100 and General and OBC candidates must pay Rs. 600 towards the application fees. These amounts are non-refundable. Candidates can make payments using a credit card, debit card or through net banking.

Dates of exams, results and interview

While candidates have till March 6 for register and pay the application fees online, it is important to remember the following dates for further perusal. Online preliminary exams will be held on April 20 and 30, May 6 and 7. The results of the first exams will be announced on May 17.

The main exam will be conducted on June 4 and the result will be declared on June 19. The interview and group discussions will be conducted on July 10 and the final result will be announced on August 5.

Call letters for preliminary and main examinations will be available for download on April 15 and May 22, respectively. The call letter for interview can be downloaded on June 26.