Akshay Kumar's Suhaag was one of the highest-grossing films in 1994. But would you believe that the action thriller drama film with Akshay Kumar had a body-double for him?

And it was none other than Rohit Shetty!

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rohit Shetty visited Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with his Golmaal Returns team recently, and the actor revealed Rohit was an assistant director on his 1994 film Suhaag, which had featured Akki and Ajay Devgn as leads.

Akshay said: "Rohit would address Ajay and me as 'sir' during the shoot."

Rohit, meanwhile, said: "During Suhaag, I was a duplicate for Akshay and had learnt his 'walk'."

The duo then performed a sketch on costume dadas, who are happy to assist female dancers but perennially annoyed with male dancers, suggest reports.

Well, we will have to wait for this fun episode to air!

The makers of the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series — Golmaal Again — released the trailer of the film on September 22.

Going by the short clip, one can say director Rohit Shetty has taken the comedy element a notch higher in Golmaal Again, and will certainly take viewers for a fun and crazy ride.

The movie seems to be bigger and better than the previous instalments.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are new additions to the mad family.

"All of these people are mad – right from the director to the last crew member. The reason we are able to show all the fun onscreen is only because we have so much fun off-screen. I never thought I'll have so much fun on the set of a movie," Parineeti Chopra told PTI.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is set to release on October 20.