A 37-year-old rape survivor has accused a sub-inspector from the Rampur Ganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh of asking her for sexual favours in exchange for taking action against those who raped her. The officer, who was in-charge of investigating the incident that took place in February this year, allegedly closed the case after the woman denied his requests.

The woman said that she felt threatened because the two alleged rapists had not been arrested, the Times of India reported. Sub-inspector Jai Prakash Singh allegedly refused to take action against the accused after she refused to entertain his requests for sexual favours.

I sought justice, he sought my body

"Whenever I approached SI Jai Prakash Singh seeking arrest of the accused, he would say he first wanted to have sex with me. He even called up on my mobile phone and invited me to visit him in his room alone. When I turned him down, he filed a closure report in the case a fortnight ago," the woman told TOI.

She added: "He would ask about the rape sequence time and again, posing objectionable questions on the details. Then he told me, 'Tum pahley meri hasrat puri karo, tab mulzim pakday jayenge' (First you fulfill my desire, I will then arrest the accused)."

The rape survivor approached the sub-inspector again but this time she recorded the entire conservation and then submitted the recordings to the superintendent of police after which an inquiry was ordered into the incident. Rampur SP Vipin Tada told TOI: "Prima facie, the voice in the audio clip doesn't match with that of the SI. But will investigate her charges thoroughly."

First gang raped, then harassed

The 37-year-old woman was gang raped at gunpoint by two men, who offered to drop her home, on February 12. According to the police, one of the alleged rapists was known to the woman. The police filed an FIR in the case only after the survivor approached a local court, TOI reported.

The woman recorded her statement before a magistrate. The two accused were identified as 55-year-old Ameer Ahmad and 45-year-old Sattar Ahmad. On February 21, they were charged under Sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).