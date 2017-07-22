La Liga fixtures for the 2017-18 season are out and just like always, our eyes go straight to the dates of the classic El Clasico match featuring Real Madrid and Barcelona. Yes, just like usual, the heavyweights will engage in two matches in the Spanish league this season, but what's different this time around?

Well, various developments have taken place in the lives of the two superstars who always remain in every discussion whenever the countdown for El Clasico gets underway. We are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

So here's what happened this summer in Cristiano and Messi's life:

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Real Madrid superstar's future at the Santiago Bernabeu looked very much uncertain when he reportedly asked for a transfer request. Timely talk with club president Florentino Perez, however, has had Cristiano thinking again and everyone can stay assured, the star winger-forward is staying on with the Galacticos.

Oh, and he became the father of twins from a surrogate mother. Also, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant! Cristiano already has three children now, and midway in the La Liga 2017-18 season, the footballer will become the dad to four children.

Lionel Messi: The Barcelona magician waited a long time to finally sign an extension with the club. Is he now retiring as a Barca player, just like Carles Puyol and Sigfrid Gracia? You bet, he probably is!

Meanwhile, one of the biggest milestones in Messi's life took place this summer. He turned 30 and finally got married to Antonella Roccuzzo! And his children Thiago and Mateo Messi cannot be more excited...and dance to Despacito.

El Clasico fixtures in La Liga 2017/18

Date Home team Away team Venue Time December 20, 2017 Real Madrid v Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu TBD May 6, 2018 Barcelona v Real Madrid Camp Nou TBD

Note: The match of December 20 could likely be rescheduled as Real Madrid might ply their trade in the FIFA Club World Cup 2017 final, scheduled for December 16 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hungry for El Clasico already? Well, fret not. There's the pre-season!

