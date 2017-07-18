A young Saudi woman has become the centre of controversy after she posted a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager of the Najd province which is ironically one of the most conservative provinces in the middle east.

Here's the video that has taken the internet by storm:

يجب ان لاتطلع في بلد محافظ بهذا الشكل ، عليها احترام القوانين ، ولاا سوف يكون مصيرها معروف#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/1ygF1UCD53 — فــّــواز الوايلي ? (@1__shadw) July 16, 2017

The video which was first posted on Snapchat by the woman who has been identified as Khulood has sent people into a frenzy.

While state-linked news websites have reported that officials are demanding the woman's arrest, a few netizens have asserted that freedom of dress is not a crime.

Women in Saudia Arabia have to abide by a strict dress code in public. They wear long and loose robes called abayas and also cover their hair and face in veils.

Ebrahim Al Munayif, a Saudi writer with more than 41,000 followers on Twitter, took to social media to criticise the woman's dressing. "Just like we call on people to respect the laws of countries they travel to, people must also respect the laws of this country," he wrote on his official account.

However, the netizens did not take his remark lying down. They took to posting images from President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia in May, wherein First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka had shunned covering their hair.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May had also rejected the strict dress code in place for women in the kingdom when she arrived in Riyadh recently. May had said that she hoped to be an inspiration for oppressed women in Saudi Arabia.

#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود ماشوف فيه فرق بين صورتين ١- بنت ترامب امام الشاشات ونحن ندعم حقوق المرأة ?٢-خلف الشاشات ومحد درا عنا ويتم القبض pic.twitter.com/3bMPKpoQNx — Asma Shalan (@AsmaShalan) July 16, 2017

#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

المجتمع السعودي ينضح بالتناقضات فهو يتغنى ب إبنة ترامب ساعات طوال ، ويكفر ويقذف فتاة سعودية ويطالب بمحاكمتها pic.twitter.com/sfnuyiysVk — Outside the flock (@6etc6) July 16, 2017

A section of the Twitterati blurred out the woman's leg while criticising her.

اعوذ بالله كذا قدام الناس بالسعودية #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود pic.twitter.com/I8Ydo9U8om — انا العالمي (@mlml03) July 16, 2017

However, others have been vying hard for her rights.

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود

Showing skin isn't wrong

Sexuality isn't wrong

Free expression isn't wrong.

It's the 21st century you idiots. — ༄ (@SecundaMO) July 17, 2017

It's 2017. We're supposed to be on the brink of social progress & people are freaking out over a model's legs.

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود — Noura Al-Bassam (@NouraM_AlB) July 18, 2017

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلودِ

Get over yourselves, it's 2017 and all models in Saudi do the same when they go for a photoshoot — Nedaa AlSaif (@Nedaa87) July 18, 2017

Earlier in 2014, a woman named Loujain Hathloul, was arrested for trying to drive into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defiance of the driving ban against women.