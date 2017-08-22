The divorce rate in Saudi Arabia is increasing at an alarming pace with many couples ending their relationship over trivial issues. Recently, a man divorced his wife because she walked ahead of him despite several warnings.

According to Gulf News, the man, who has not been identified, gave repeated warnings to his wife and asked her to walk a step behind him, but she kept walking ahead of him. This is not the first time a couple in Saudi Arabia ended their relationship for some bizarre reason.

Take a look at some of the strangest reasons why men divorced their wives.

Divorce for ignoring WhatsApp message

In 2014, a man in Saudi Arabia divorced his wife of two years for not replying to his WhatsApp message. According to Gulf News, the man said that his wife read the message but did not reply to him despite being online. The husband got irritated because his wife was not taking care of him and his family. He claimed that his wife was busy with her cell phone all the time and ignored his messages.

Not putting sheep head on the dish

A man divorced his wife because she forgot to put the sheep head on the dish that was served to his friends who came for dinner. This incident irked the husband and he divorced his wife.

The woman claimed that after his friends left, the angry husband accused her of insulting him in front of his friends for not putting the most important part of the dinner on the dish, the Saudi daily Al Watan reported.

Argument on WhatsApp family group

A man divorced his wife after he had an argument with his wife's brother on a WhatsApp group. The family group had the husband, wife, and her male cousins along with her brother as members. After the argument, the wife's brother removed him from the group. This infuriated him and in revenge, he divorced his wife and kicked her out of the house.

Favorite camel

A man flirted with his wife when on a trip to Riyadh to express his love but 'unfortunately', she couldn't reciprocate and instead said, he was dear to her but not as much as her father's camel "Al Waleef." The husband was shocked as she said that in front of his brothers. But he got more offended when she said that her father refused to sell the camel.

The husband later took her to 'Al Waleef' and told her that he giving a divorce. In his explanation, he called her an animal and said she better be with the camel, Al Waleef.

When the husband was called fat

In another strange case, a woman said, "keep quiet fat" to her husband in front of his mother. This infuriated him and in an attempt to 'regain' his self-respect, he divorced her in his mother's presence only.

Sharing photos on Snapchat

Sharing photos on Snapchat is the new trend, but this trend pissed off a groom in Saudi Arabia, who divorced his wife two hours after getting married. His wife apparently shared the photos of their wedding on Snapchat even after an agreement between the couple that the wedding pictures will not be shared on the photo-sharing app. When the groom came to know about the "breach of trust," he divorced his wife on the day of the wedding itself.

Wife spent money on weight-loss surgery

A man divorced his wife because she spent money on weight loss surgery. When the husband was transferred to some other place for work, she went for a weight loss surgery to surprise him. When he returned home, he was happy to see his wife's new avatar but the surgery cost gave shocked him following which he divorced her.