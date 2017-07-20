The Riyadh Police have arrested a member of the Saudi royal family after a video of the prince verbally and physically abusing Saudi Arab citizens went viral on social media.

The order to arrest the prince was given by King Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud. The prince was arrested on Wednesday within a few hours of the king's order.

The king has also ordered the arrest of the prince's friends who appeared with him in the shameful video.

The video showed the prince, who was wearing a black a T-shirt and pants, kicking and punching a man on a chair. The man was reported to be saying, "I swear I didn't do anything."

The video also showed a bleeding man sitting speechless in a vehicle, while the prince flung cuss words at him and criticised him for parking near his house.

The prince's friends were reportedly seen drinking alcohol while Saud was seen waving a small handgun.

Saudi prince films himself assaulting and insulting citizen for parking at the wrong spot, says, "I will f**k your mom in her grave" pic.twitter.com/PerRvOMxSE — Abdallah Ghamidi (@A_Ghamidi) July 19, 2017

Arrest opens a can of worms

After the arrest of the Saudi prince, other people have taken to Twitter to post videos of this same prince threatening and abusing citizens.

In the video that was filmed by the prince, he was seen assaulting two men in his house. He used an automatic rifle to intimidate them. The video showed that one of the men was bleeding.