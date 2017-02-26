- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir makes landmark visit to Iraq
Saudi Arabias Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has made a landmark visit to Iraq becoming the first foreign minister to visit the country in 27 years. Adel al-Jubeir met Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to confirm the kingdom’s support in the fight against Isis.
