A four-year-old Saudi boy died in a swimming pool at a plush resort in Kerala's famed Kumarakom tourist spot, police said on Friday.

A police officer told IANS on condition of anonymity that an inquest took place at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

"The incident occurred on late Thursday evening. The real cause of the death is being probed," said the officer.

The boy was in a baby pool and his father was at the pool for adults when the incident occurred.

The boy's father told the media that there was an electricity leakage in the pool and that might have caused the death.