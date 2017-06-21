Saudi Arabia has removed Muhammad bin Nayef as the crown prince and replaced him with defence minister Mohammed bin Salman in a dramatic changeover in the ultra-conservative kingdoms royal family. Salman, 31, son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was previously the countrys deputy crown prince. Nayef, the kings nephew and a familiar face in Washington, was overseeing Saudi Arabias powerful interior ministry in charge of the security affairs of the kingdom. He has now been removed from all his official posts.
Saudi Arabias Crown Prince replaced by Mohammed bin Salman
- June 21, 2017 19:06 IST
