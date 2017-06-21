Saudi Arabia has removed Muhammad bin Nayef as the crown prince and replaced him with defence minister Mohammed bin Salman in a dramatic changeover in the ultra-conservative kingdoms royal family. Salman, 31, son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was previously the countrys deputy crown prince. Nayef, the kings nephew and a familiar face in Washington, was overseeing Saudi Arabias powerful interior ministry in charge of the security affairs of the kingdom. He has now been removed from all his official posts.